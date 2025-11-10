Meet Girlie

ABOUT

Girlie is 1-2 years old and 64 pounds

Sparta, NJ

CHARACTERISTICS

Girlie was found as a pregnant stray and gave birth to 7 puppies. Girlie proved to be an incredibly loving and attentive mother. The puppies have now been weaned and are also available for adoption. Girlie’s mommy days are over and she is ready to find a place of her own, to finally be able to find comfort and just be a dog. She is playful, submissive, walks great on a leash, and super sweet. Please help Girlie find the loving home she deserves.

COAT LENGTH

Short

HOUSE-TRAINED

Yes

HEALTH

She has been spayed and ready to find a family to take care of her forever.

GOOD IN A HOME WITH

Girlie is very good with other dogs but we do not know what she thinks of cats.

ADOPT

One Step Closer Animal Rescue (OSCAR)

P.O. Box 248

Sparta, NJ 07871

973-810-2853

oscaranimalrescue.org