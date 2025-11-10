Meet Girlie

ABOUT
Girlie is 1-2 years old and 64 pounds
Sparta, NJ
CHARACTERISTICS
Girlie was found as a pregnant stray and gave birth to 7 puppies. Girlie proved to be an incredibly loving and attentive mother. The puppies have now been weaned and are also available for adoption. Girlie’s mommy days are over and she is ready to find a place of her own, to finally be able to find comfort and just be a dog. She is playful, submissive, walks great on a leash, and super sweet. Please help Girlie find the loving home she deserves.
COAT LENGTH
Short
HOUSE-TRAINED
Yes
HEALTH
She has been spayed and ready to find a family to take care of her forever.
GOOD IN A HOME WITH
Girlie is very good with other dogs but we do not know what she thinks of cats.
ADOPT
One Step Closer Animal Rescue (OSCAR)
P.O. Box 248
Sparta, NJ 07871
973-810-2853
oscaranimalrescue.org