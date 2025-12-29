Meet Maverick!

About

5 year old; 44 pounds

Australian Cattle Dog/German Shepherd Dog

Tricolor (Tan/Brown & Black & White)

Characteristics

Maverick loves butt scratches and is walking well on leash. He isn’t super interested in playing with toys, however he will play for a bit. His previous owner seemed to just let him out in the backyard and did not teach him commands or walk him much but our staff have been working with him and now Maverick knows how to sit and really enjoys taking walks in the woods. Maverick is anxious around other dogs so he would do best in a home as an only dog. He will need an owner who is experienced with working breeds and will continue to work with him on this to get him comfortable with that and to give him the structure he needs. Maverick is otherwise the sweetest boy, with so much love to give.

Coat Length

Medium

House-Trained

Yes

Health

Neutered, up-to-date on vaccines, microchipped

Good in a Home With

No other dogs, unsure about cats

Adopt Maverick!

One Step Closer Animal Rescue (OSCAR)

155 Stanhope Sparta Road,

Andover, NJ 07821

973-810-2853

oscarrescuestaff@yahoo.com

Hours of Operation:

By Appointment Only with Approved Applicants.