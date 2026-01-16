Meet Milo Athens

About

Milo is a handsome Pit Bull Terrier mix who is about 10 months old.

Characteristics

Toys and affection are Milo’s absolute favorites, and he is always ready for some cuddle time after a bit a fun. Milo is a happy, outgoing dog who has not met a person he doesn’t like.

House-Trained

Yes

Health

Neutered, up-to-date on vaccines, microchipped

Good in a Home With

other dogs, but he does not like cats.

Adopt Milo Athens

Eleventh Hour Rescue

77 Flanders Rd,

Flanders, NJ 07836

973-664-0865

MainOffice@EHRdogs.org

Hours of Operation:

By Appointment Only.