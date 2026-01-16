Meet Milo Athens

About
Milo is a handsome Pit Bull Terrier mix who is about 10 months old.
Characteristics
Toys and affection are Milo’s absolute favorites, and he is always ready for some cuddle time after a bit a fun. Milo is a happy, outgoing dog who has not met a person he doesn’t like.
House-Trained
Yes
Health
Neutered, up-to-date on vaccines, microchipped
Good in a Home With
other dogs, but he does not like cats.
Adopt Milo Athens
Eleventh Hour Rescue
77 Flanders Rd,
Flanders, NJ 07836
973-664-0865
MainOffice@EHRdogs.org
Hours of Operation:
By Appointment Only.