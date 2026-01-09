Meet Shorty

About
2-3 years old; 36 pounds
Beagle/Mountain Cur
Tan/Yellow/Fawn - with White
Characteristics
Shorty is a little shy but will blossom once he gets comfortable to become an outgoing, friendly boy. He loves to play and gets along with people and other dogs. We do not know his feelings about cats. He would love to have a family to go on outdoor adventures with and to flop on the couch at night. Shorty is about 2-3 years old and 36 pounds. Please help Shorty find the loving home he deserves.
Coat Length
Short
House-Trained
No
Health
Neutered, up-to-date on vaccines, microchipped
Good in a Home With
Good with dogs, unsure about cats
Adopt Shorty
One Step Closer Animal Rescue (OSCAR)
155 Stanhope Sparta Road,
Andover, NJ 07821
973-810-2853
oscarrescuestaff@yahoo.com
Hours of Operation:
By Appointment Only with Approved Applicants.