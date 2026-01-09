Meet Shorty

About

2-3 years old; 36 pounds

Beagle/Mountain Cur

Tan/Yellow/Fawn - with White

Characteristics

Shorty is a little shy but will blossom once he gets comfortable to become an outgoing, friendly boy. He loves to play and gets along with people and other dogs. We do not know his feelings about cats. He would love to have a family to go on outdoor adventures with and to flop on the couch at night. Shorty is about 2-3 years old and 36 pounds. Please help Shorty find the loving home he deserves.

Coat Length

Short

House-Trained

No

Health

Neutered, up-to-date on vaccines, microchipped

Good in a Home With

Good with dogs, unsure about cats

Adopt Shorty

One Step Closer Animal Rescue (OSCAR)

155 Stanhope Sparta Road,

Andover, NJ 07821

973-810-2853

oscarrescuestaff@yahoo.com

Hours of Operation:

By Appointment Only with Approved Applicants.