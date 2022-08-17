$!Beating big box prices, service, and selection at Athenia Mason Supply

Businesses have had to continuously adapt their operations over the past two years as they work to keep up with customers’ evolving needs and expectations. What differentiates businesses that that have thrived?
Great customer service.
The pros at Athenia Mason Supply ‘s Route 23 Patio location are known for their unparalleled customer service. The leading supplier in landscaping and home improvement products, Athenia Route 23 has racked up dozens of positive reviews on Google, Facebook, and beyond.
Customers rave about the helpful and friendly environment, coupled their extensive selection on site.
“Love shopping here!” raved Elise H. The local resident counts on Athenia’s employees to help her choose the perfect products for her home. They’re “educated on all aspects of hardscape as well as landscapes,” she added.
Countless reviews thank Athenia’s employees for assisting with selection, or helping customers load up their cars with heavy landscaping materials.
“Great selection, knowledgeable workers will load you up with all your masonry needs,” said Barry F.
Carole S. said shopping at Athenia is “always a wonderful time. Great products, lots of choice, great people!”
In addition to providing expert tips and advice, Athenia continues to go above and beyond for its customers by offering delivery services.
Customer Fred Q. summed it up perfectly: “Good staff. Good products. Good prices.
A Masonry Team that Rocks
The pros at Athenia can help locals and contractors secure everything they need for any landscape or hardscape project, including:
• Patios, Pavers, and Walkways
• Fire Pits, Water Features, Outdoor Kitchens, and Outdoor Fireplaces
• Mulch, Top Soil, Decorative Stone and Gravel
• Retaining Walls
• Cultured Stone Veneer
• Power Tools and Hand Tools
...and much more.
For more than 45 years, Athenia has provided great products and customer service. The family business knows how to take care of its customers.
Whether it’s residential or commercial, or if you’re not sure what you’ll need for a particular job, call them at 973-875-3287, and a pro will help you out.
Athenia Mason Supply
69 NJ-23 North, Hamburg, NJ 07419
(973)-875-3287
www.route23patio.com