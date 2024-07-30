$!Don’t miss these 10 must-see attractions at the New Jersey State Fair

As the tagline goes, there’s “always something happening” at the New Jersey State Fair-Sussex County Farm & Horse Show, from bull riding and moster truck shows, to jaw-dropping performances. It’s the largest agricultural fair in the state of New Jersey. Exploring the fairgrounds, you will find hundreds of animals, over 70 food vendors, multiple museums featuring historical artifacts and local artwork, and countless exhibits, shows and demonstrations. There’s so much to see, it’s worth planning multiple days at the fair. Advance admission tickets are available now through Thursday, Aug. 1 at a discounted rate to save on costs. To help plan your trip, we’ve compiled a list of 10 of the best things to do at the fair: 1. Meet the farm animals











With are six barns full of farm animals, and a petting zoo where kids and adults alike can feed baby goats and alpacas, there are lots of animals to meet at the fair. Families can also see 4-H shows daily in the fair’s Agriculture Area to root for their favorite animals, and find out which is “Best in Show.” 2. Gallop to the Horse Show





There are multiple horse shows daily. Here’s just a handful of exciting acts to be on the lookout for in the Horse Show Area: • The Freestyle Costume Showmanship show is happening after 7 p.m. opening night Friday, Aug. 2., and will feature horses and riders dressed in costume. • Barrel Racing is after 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3 • Opening Ceremonies Monday, Aug. 5 will feature a a parade of horses, and Queen of the Fair. • And for the dog lovers -- “Canine King and Queen” of the Fair will be announced Thursday, Aug. 8 after 7 p.m. In addition to seeing which dogs win Canine King and Queen, awards will also be announced for runner-pups in the following subcategories: “Most Regal/Real Diva,” “Most Bold & Sassy,” “Most Bright & Energetic” and “Most Stinkin Cute.” 3. Cheer on the Woodsman Competition

Cheer on as locals compete in feats of strength and skill during the Woodsman Competition Sunday, Aug. 4. Two-person teams will compete against one another in multiple contests: wood chopping, log rolling, sawing, axe-throwing, chainsawing, and log-felling. 4. Indulge in the best fair food

Hot dogs and fries from Eat My Franks. Photo provided.

Lobster Roll from Angry Archie’s. Photo provided.

Sloppy Tots from The Barnyard.

Ice cream from Amy’s Sweet Treats. Photo provided.

At the fair, there are over 70 food vendors slinging delicious food. It will be hard to try them all...but nothing is impossible. There’s something for everyone. You’ll find the classics: think fried dough, bloomin’ onions, hot dogs, turkey legs, sausage and peppers, fried oreos, lemonade, ice cream... And there will be some unique additions this year, like lobster rolls, belgian waffle ice cream sandwiches, bubble tea, specialty savory and dessert egg rolls, and much more. You can also support local nonprofits by getting food from their booths. The Frankford Fire Department will be slinging craft beer, and the the 4-H Teen Council, The Branchville Rotary, and the Knights of Columbus will be serving a variety of food and drinks. Fairgoers can take advantage of a $5 food special Tuesday, Aug. 6 from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Just visit any booth displaying the fair’s Red Rooster to get a food item for $5. Fairgoers can also show some love for their favorite vendor by casting a vote for their favorite snacks, meals and desserts using the QR code at the vendor’s location. Winners will be announced Saturday, Aug. 10. 5. Join the Circus

Giovanni Anastasini, of the Amazing Anastasinis, points to where the volunteer shot from the cannon will land. Photo: John Hester

Anastasini stands with the boy who was shot from cannon during the show. The boy, Thomas (age 7, Butler) is in front wearing the mask. Photo: John Hester

“Come Join the Circus,” a family favorite, is retuning to the fair this year. Children join ringleader Giovanni Anastasini to put on a real-life circus performance, where they get to dress up and perform tricks for the audience. One kid even gets shot out of a cannon! Experience the magic, and “Come Join the Circus” in Family Entertainment Area at 3p.m. and 7:30 p.m. daily. 6. Listen and dance to live music

The Performing Arts Tent will be be rockin’ every day at the fair. Be sure to check the schedule for the complete listing of performances, but here’s just a sample of the free entertainment you can take advantage of: • Snake Oil Willie Band kicks off the fun, performing classic rock at 5:15 opening day, Friday, Aug. 2. Later, cheer on Battle of the Bands at 8 p.m. • Step in for Line Dancing Lessons at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4. Afterwards, listen to live music from Whiskey Crossing Country Blues Band. • Swing through the Doo-Wop 60’s Dance Party at 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8. • Hop on stage for Karaoke at 2 p.m., then watch the Talent Show at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10.

7. Tour museums and art exhibits





There’s so much to see and learn at the fair. Any day, you can stroll through musems featuring antiques, Sussex County art and photography, local farming history, and more. Like much of the entertainment at the fair, all of the exhibits and museums are free with admission. 8. Ride the rides





Photo: John Hester

Photo: Aja Brandt



Of course, the carnival is back with countless rides and games sure to thrill children and adults alike. The carnival is open every day of the fair, but there are some special dates when fairgoers can take advantage of discounts. Opening day, Friday, Aug. 2 is “Dollar Day” at the carnival, where all rides are $1 from 5 p.m. to close. Fairgoers can also pay one price (in addition to admission costs) for unlimited ride bracelets on the following days: • Monday, Aug. 5 from noon to close • Tuesday, Aug. 6, from noon to 6 p.m. • Wednesday, Aug.7, from noon to 6 pm • Thursday, Aug. 8, Noon to 6 pm, $25 9. See thrilling performances

Duo Incendio-Fire Dancers is back by popular demand this year at the fair.



K-9s in Flight performs daily at the fair. Photo provided.

No matter what day or time you visit the fair, there’s always an exciting performance to see. Nearly every show is free with admission. The only exceptions are Bull Riding, The Monster Truck Show, Demolition Derby (which always sells out), and the Truck Pulls. All of these tickets are reasonably priced and available for purchase online now. Here are just a few great shows you can see for free with fair admission: • Duo Incendio is back by popular demand this year. Watch fire dancers juggle and perform acrobatics while dazzling the crowd with their mesmerizing mastery of fire manipulation. Fairgoers can watch this 20-minute performance at 8:30 p.m. every evening on the patio behind the Conservatory. • K-9s in Flight wows audiences as dogs jump and soar through the air, performing stunts and catching frisbees. See K-9s in flight daily in the Family Entertainment Area at 1:30 p.m., 5 p.m., and 8:30 p.m. • Johnny Rockett Cycle Circus is an action-packed BMX show, featuring “moto maniacs” performing high-flying stunts on tiny BMX bikes. Catch the thrilling shows in the Family Entertainment Area on every day at 5:45 p.m. and 9 p.m. There’s an additional 3:30 p.m. show on weekends. 10. Watch and learn at live demonstrations





