Nothing requires you to buy TikTok fans as soon as you join the social media platform. If you’re happy with only friends and family following you, and you just use your TikTok account to watch cat videos, it’s fine to have a following of just 15 or 50 TikTok users.

However, if you’ve ever thought about buying followers to energize your TikTok presence, it makes sense to start purchasing them right now. The sooner you’ve begun, the faster you’ll see your follower count soar — and the more popular and influential you’ll be on the app.

How does that work? Let’s find out.

The Importance of Being Seen

Random TikTok users can’t decide to follow you if they’ve never seen your posts. So you can’t build a large fan base unless you can get lots of people to visit your TikTok profile or view your content.

When the app was new to American and European users, it was easy to build an audience. You could post high-quality, interesting videos, optimize your TikTok username and profile to highlight the subjects you post about, use lots of trending hashtags, and plenty of potential followers would find and follow you through the app’s search function.

These days, 2.5 billion people (and businesses) are on TikTok, and attracting a large number of new followers is almost impossible. The posts that receive widespread exposure are created by the platform’s most popular accounts; that’s how the TikTok algorithms are programmed to award visibility.

If you’re trying to grow your account from scratch, you’re certainly not popular and won’t be eligible for large audiences. Only one strategy has been proven to work.

The Value of Purchased TikTok Followers

There’s good news for smaller accounts: the algorithms don’t only look at your follower count when deciding whether you’re popular. They also consider how quickly you are adding new followers. That’s where buying followers comes in.

The influx of purchased followers signals the algorithms that you’re becoming more popular and deserve more visibility in random users’ feeds. You’ll get your first chance to add large numbers of organic followers, who’ve had their first chance to see your content and decide to hit the “follow” button.

That’s the secret TikTok growth strategy you need. If you keep buying follower packages, your organic growth will continue. Stay at it, and you could become an influencer and enjoy real TikTok fame.

It’s a fast and efficient path to success as long as you don’t make one fatal mistake.

Real vs. Fake Followers

Never underestimate the ability of scammers to find easy marks.

These people set up websites where they promise to deliver TikTok fans who will boost your account’s popularity. What they actually do is use bots to create fake “followers” and insert them into your account. The algorithms aren’t fooled, though. They immediately see that the interactions aren’t created by real TikTok users, and they’re deleted immediately.

Even worse, accounts receiving fake followers are often penalized or deactivated.

Only real TikTok followers, who are real people with real accounts, “count” when the algorithms award greater exposure. If you don’t buy real followers, you’re throwing your money away and putting your account at risk.

It’s hard to find a social media marketing service that sells genuine TikTok followers. We recommend these five reliable services.

The Industry Leaders

Buzzoid

Quality, service, and results. Those are the benchmarks for any provider in any industry, and Buzzoid exemplifies outstanding performance in the TikTok service industry.

For years, Buzzoid has been the best company delivering high-quality Instagram followers. They repurposed their systems and strategies to work just as well with TikTok when the latter app debuted in Western nations.

The quality of their real followers is outstanding. You can choose between ten different packages of 100-10,000 interactions, so there’s the right option for every size of account. Followers arrive with instant delivery, and prices are never higher than any other reputable competitor.

Buzzoid’s service is just as good. It takes less than a minute to order on their fully secure platform, all major payment methods are accepted, and around-the-clock customer support can help with any issue or answer any question in minutes.

As for results — they’re the best you can find, and here’s the proof. The majority of TikTok influencers have built their popularity and importance with the help of Buzzoid’s followers, proving that this provider does the job exceptionally well.

Buy genuine TikTok followers from Buzzoid now

Twicsy

Twicsy’s growth has paralleled Buzzoid’s, and their quality, service, and results are just about as good. In fact, Twicsy has one advantage over Buzzoid; they can deliver as many as 20,000 real, high-quality followers immediately (100 followers is the smallest package they offer).

Everything else about Twicsy is top-notch, from the affordable prices and rapid delivery, to the terrific, secure user experience and expert 24/7 support team.

Let’s talk about results. On average, Twicsy followers deliver slightly less organic growth than Buzzoid’s, but there are plenty of influencers and other power users who claim Twicsy outperforms Buzzoid and rely on them exclusively.

There’s a good reason why we’ve listed Buzzoid and Twicsy above the rest of our recommended providers. They’re the best of the best.

Buy genuine TikTok followers from Twicsy now

Other Great Choices for TikTok Followers

TokMatik

Influencers may strongly recommend Buzzoid and Twicsy, but many of them also use TokMatik to vary the sources of their high-quality, authentic TikTok followers. That’s because TokMatik is a high-end provider who does everything right and jumpstarts growth almost as well as the two big-name services.

You can buy between 100 and 5,000 followers from TokMatik, with fast delivery, reasonable prices, and great service and support. This is a newer service that performs like a heritage provider and is worth consideration by those who are just starting their TikTok growth.

Buy genuine TikTok followers from TokMatik now

Rushmax and InstaPort (tie)

Both of these TikTok providers have just a few years under their belts, but they’ve each built services that have quickly approached the levels of the venerable suppliers we’ve highlighted above.

You can buy packages of 100-5,000 real followers from each service, with fair prices and rapid delivery, and Rushmax and InstaPort have the security, caring service, and support you’d want from your TikTok interaction sources. Results? Only a notch below TokMatik’s.

They may not be quite ready to be called “the best” just yet, but both Rushmax and InstaPort are better than any other service you’ll find on your own. They’re certain to get even better over the next year and might be worth trying.

The Benefits of Buying Real TikTok Fans

You’ve purchased authentic TikTok followers and your follower count is rising, thanks to your new purchased fans and the organic followers they’ve generated. What now?

You’ve Built Trust With Other TikTok Users

For starters, your account’s credibility has already begun to increase.

If you’re not sure how that works, think about what you do as you scroll through your TikTok feed and see a never-ending stream of videos. You’re most likely to stop and watch the ones posted by users with large fan bases, rather than those created by accounts with a few handfuls of followers.

That’s because a high follower count provides “social proof” that an account is trustworthy and its content is worth watching; that extra credibility is also helpful if you’re promoting products in your posts. To build even more social proof, buy TikTok likes and TikTok views, since videos with high likes and view counts are also more likely to be viewed as well.

Once you’re gaining popularity on the app, buying likes and views is a great idea for another reason; it boosts a metric known as the “TikTok engagement rate,” which can determine if your posts reach the “For You” page or go viral.

Building credibility is a huge benefit to individuals. It’s even more important for businesses that buy followers as part of their TikTok marketing strategy since their goals include boosting brands and selling products to a community of loyal followers.

That’s far from the only advantage that users gain from their follower purchases, though.

A Bigger Audience for Your Work

We’ve explained how increased exposure can lead to a larger fan base, and that extra exposure may be the primary benefit some people are seeking.

Content creators, in particular, buy follows from real TikTok users specifically to build a larger audience. They produce videos for the joy and satisfaction they derive from their work, and for the joy and satisfaction they experience when they know lots of others have seen and liked it.

They also feed off the reactions and comments they receive from their viewers, so the more, the merrier. These creators aren’t looking to profit from their content; they simply want visibility and feedback. They receive both when they buy active TikTok followers to boost their audiences.

The Opportunity to Earn Money from Your Online Presence

We’ve left what most people would consider “the best” for last.

And many of those people probably don’t realize that you don’t need millions, hundreds of thousands, or even tens of thousands of fans to make money from your social media presence on TikTok.

As soon as you have more than 1,000 followers on the app, you’re considered an influencer — or a nano-influencer, to be precise. That makes you eligible to open a separate channel for exclusive videos where subscribers can pay to access the content. It allows you to share in the revenue generated by ads in your feeds. It lets you accept gifts from your fans.

And even as a TikTok nano-influencer with 1,000 to 10,000 followers, you have the opportunity to be paid for sponsored content that you post on your account; common fees range from $25-$100 per post.

The checks get bigger when you’re a micro-influencer with 10,000-100,000 fans. Micro-influencers are generally paid hundreds of dollars for their posts; with 10,000+ followers, you can sign up for TikTok’s Creator Marketplace where you can be matched with a willing sponsor. You can also receive direct payments for your content and accept tips from live-stream viewers.

Keep purchasing follower packages and you may eventually build your account to macro-influencer (100,000+ fans) or mega-influencer (1,000,000) status, where the money gets crazy. The former can rake in thousands of dollars for each sponsored post, and the latter may rake in much, much more.

And it all starts with buying real, high-quality TikTok followers from a reputable TikTok service.

How To Choose a TikTok Follower Service

If you only read one paragraph in this section, read this one. Unless you find a trustworthy provider who you’re certain will supply real follows from active TikTok users, don’t bother buying followers at all.

Picking a service blindly can be playing Russian roulette with your account. The wrong choice may mean you get fake followers, which can cause the algorithms to kill your TikTok presence. When you buy active TikTok followers from any of our recommended providers, you’re safe and can expect strong account growth. Otherwise, it’s caveat emptor; choose very carefully.

Speaking of strong account growth, look for a service that provides powerful results. The best sites for TikTok followers generally return almost 100 new organic fans for every 100 followers you purchase.

Most high-quality services, and certainly the ones we’ve profiled, meet these other criteria:

•A large selection of real follower packages. (That allows you to match the size of your package to the size of your account to make your growth look natural.)

•Fast delivery.

•Reasonable prices. (That doesn’t mean low prices; very cheap TikTok followers are usually fake.)

•A quick and secure ordering process.

•An around-the-clock customer support team.

•A customer satisfaction guarantee.

One final caution: take the customer reviews you see posted on a website with a grain of salt. They can be as fake as the “TikTok followers” many unvetted sites deliver.

In Summary

TikTok is an excellent social platform for anyone looking to build their personal or company brand, become popular and influential, and enjoy the huge visibility and financial benefits that a large and stable fan base can offer.

The only viable TikTok growth method in the mid-2020s, though, is buying real followers from a reputable provider. The services we’ve recommended are the very best at delivering those followers and rapidly jumpstarting powerful account growth.