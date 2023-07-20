Chiropractic Expert Dr. Mary Negri, D.C: Chiropractic care is essential after an auto accident

Chiropractic care can provide a drug free way to relieve your pain after an automobile accident. Suffering with neck and back pain after being involved in a crash could be due to a whiplash injury from the jolt of the impact. Receiving proper care and realigning the spinal joints can help prevent serious negative impacts of degenerative changes that ensue as a result of the accident.

As a result of the auto accident the musculoskeletal system gets misaligned because the force of the impact can cause spinal pain and other ailments. A whiplash injury can occur from a rear end impact causing the neck to be jolted backward and forward (whiplash) knocking out alignment of the spine and causing strain and microscopic tearing of the soft tissue surrounding leading to pain, stiffness and soreness and disabilities

Chiropractic treatment addresses the underlying injury with chiropractic adjustments relieving nerve pressure and aligning the spine helping bring back normal range of motion and preventing further damage that ensues over time as a result of spinal misalignments

If you are suffering from an auto accidents do not wait to receive care. In my office adjunct therapy including massage, ultrasound and even laser are used to accelerate the healing process and ease your pain and suffering.

Whether you are in a fender bender, or a major car crash call my office for prompt care to help support your body’s natural healing process and avoid a lifetime of chronic pain.

