Cougars beat Mustangs, 8-0

NEWTON. The Kittatinny girls soccer team will face Hawthorne in the quarterfinal round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 1 Tournament at home Thursday.

Newton /
| 04 Nov 2024 | 10:29
    Kittatinny beats Sussex Tech, 8-0, in the first round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 1 Tournament. (Photos by George Leroy Hunter)
    A Sussex Tech Mustang and a Kittatinny Cougar battle for control of the soccer ball Monday, Nov. 4.
    Kittatinny's Katie Sajdak is about to kick the ball.
    A Sussex Tech Mustang and Kittatinny Cougars battle for control of the soccer ball.
    Kittatinny goalie Brooke Ginsberg made the 700th save of her high school career during the home game Monday, Nov. 4.
    The Kittatinny players, coaches and support staff celebrate the victory and the 700th career save by goalie Brooke Ginsberg, center.
The Kittatinny Regional High School girls soccer team defeated Sussex County Technical School, 8-0, in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) North Jersey, Section 1, Group 1 Tournament.

Kittatinny (13-2-2) will face Hawthorne High School in the quarterfinal round at home Thursday, Nov. 7.

The first-round game was played at Kittatinny on Monday, Nov. 4.

Lola Brand scored four goals for the Cougars and Eleanor Deckert and Reese Redden made two goals apiece. Kendra Deckert and Sienna Templeton each made an assist.

Kittatinny goalkeeper Brooke Ginsberg, a senior, made 11 saves, including the 700th of her high school career.

Sussex Tech finished its season with a 9-12-1 record.