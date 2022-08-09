$!Double S Smokehouse brings mouthwatering BBQ and unbeatable specials to Augusta

Double S Smokehouse is doubling down on the fun and food at Skylands Stadium. And you don’t need to wait for a gameday to indulge: the pitmasters are serving up freshly smoked brisket, wings, steaks, burgers and more for lunch and dinner Wednesdays through Mondays.

“Their new location is very nice. Both indoor and outdoor seating available,” noted local foodie Gary H. in a recent Google review. “The food was great. I’ll be back for sure.”

The popular restaurant is known for its incredible fall-off-the-bone barbecue and hefty servings. And now, the Augusta location is bringing even more ambiance to the table with its expansive outdoor patio, offering diners a welcoming, relaxed atmosphere where they can gather with loved ones over freshly smoked barbecue.

The new restaurant is now open Wednesdays through Mondays, and even offers online ordering. Double S Smokehouse offers incredible weekday dinner specials and happy hours.

Half Priced Mondays

One of the best times to stop into Double S Smokehouse for a bite is on Monday, when appetizers are half off all day long.

Enjoy a Bavarian Pretzel with homemade beer cheese and an order of smoked brussels sprouts on the patio. Or, get together with friends to watch the game inside over a beer, BBQ fries, and pulled pork egg rolls.