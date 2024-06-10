Generations of Caring: VNA Supports Patients & Family Caregivers

The Visiting Nurse Association of Northern NJ (VNA) has been improving lives in this region for 126 years. In fact, this distinguished, nonprofit home care and hospice provider often serves multiple generations of the same family, along with members of its own care team when needs arise.

Recently, Lillian, a former VNA volunteer, and her family reached out for assistance. “Mom always had a passion for helping others. She provided companionship and did grocery shopping for an elderly, homebound VNA client for a quite a while,” recalled her daughter, Karen. “Later, she visited VNA Hospice patients at a nursing home. Mom loved music, so she brought song books to the facility and invited everyone to singalongs.”

Sadly, Lillian’s volunteerism ended when she was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. “My sister and I pursued caregiver training and took turns staying with Mom. When she began losing her appetite and energy last year, her physician referred us for a house call with a geriatric specialist whom we later discovered was affiliated with VNA.”

A peaceful final phase of life

“The VNA seamlessly transitioned Mom into its hospice program and surrounded us with kindness and concern. The Hospice Manager, Patient Coordinator, and Social Worker reached out immediately. Nurses and an aide took excellent care of her. Donna, a VNA volunteer companion, also visited and brightened her days - just as Mom had done for other patients years ago.

With VNA’s personalized care and support, Mom spent her final months exactly as she wished - in the comfort of her home surrounded by her beloved collectibles with oldies music, including her favorite song ‘Zip-A-Dee-Do-Da,’ playing in the background.”

Get the facts about hospice...

Hospice can improve the final phase of life. Yet it remains misunderstood and underutilized. Visit vnannj.org to learn more about hospice before a need arises.

About VNA

The Visiting Nurse Association of Northern NJ (VNA) is a leading provider of home-based care solutions including skilled nursing; physical, occupational and speech therapy; hospice; elder care; and family caregiver respites, training and counseling. Request a free consultation online or call 1-800-WE VISIT (1-800-938-4748).