Hilltop Country Day School, Ask Laura McGee: What is a Makerspace?

Many local schools support Makespace programs or design labs. By definition, a “Makerspace” describes the learning environment where students can gather to create, invent, tinker, explore, and discover using a variety of tools and materials. These unobstructed, adaptable work areas infuse a theme of instruct, inspire, and innovate. Makerspaces are set up to promote learning through experimentation. Students often step out of the regular classroom setting and with boundless opportunities for creativity and innovation, they can collaborate, create, and inspire each other. The focus might be 3-D printing, electronics, robotics, woodworking, sewing, programming, or some combination of these skills. A Makerspace is a valuable program for teaching the 21st-century skills of collaboration, creativity, problem-solving, and communication.

