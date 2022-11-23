How you can help protect Sparta

It’s the season of giving. And through volunteer work with Sparta Ambulance Squad or the Sparta Fire Department, you can give back to your community year-round.

Both organizations are in need of volunteers to keep our community safe.

At Sparta Ambulance Squad (SAS), volunteers ages 16 and up, with all talents, are encouraged to join the team of caring, professional first responders. Founded in 1947, Sparta Ambulance Squad serves our community 24 hours a day. In 2021, the team responded to 1,270 calls.

SAS is currently looking to fill openings in the Emergency Medical Technician, Cadet, and Associate Member categories. The squad is also currently hiring paid EMT positions.

Sparta Township Fire Department is also seeking new volunteer members. The current team of over 50 local first responders responds to more than 500 calls each year. The department operates out of three locations: headquarters on Woodport Rd., “Sparta Lake” on Glen Rd., and “The Ridge,” on Stanhope Rd.

To become a member of the Sparta Fire Department, applicants must reside within Sparta Township.

For more information about joining the Sparta Fire Department, click here.

For more information about volunteering with Sparta Ambulance Squad, email: join@spartaambulance.org