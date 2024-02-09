$!Thinking about selling? Get a free valuation from Clearview Realty’s Team Sold It

Tanner Sommese and Tony Erzene know Sussex County; the award-winning duo behind Clearview Realty’s Team Sold It are longtime locals – and the region’s experts when it comes to real estate, bringing years of expertise and a wealth of knowledge about every town, community, and school district in the area.

Over the years, Tony and Tanner have helped families across North Jersey and Lower New York sell their homes, from Vernon and Sussex to Lake Hopatcong, Sparta, Andover, Warwick, Greenwood Lake and beyond.

To help locals determine what their home is worth in today’s tumultuous real estate market, Team Sold It is currently offering no obligation home valuations on their website. Click here to get your free home valuation today.

Team Sold It empowers local businesses and navigates the real estate landscape through insightful content. Their regular blog posts feature curated recommendations for dining, leisure, and entertainment, while their video series dives into the realities of the real estate industry, showcasing success stories, learning experiences, and practical insights to help you make informed decisions. Whether you’re a real estate professional seeking knowledge or a local resident looking for insider tips, ‘Team Sold It’ is your one-stop shop for valuable information and engaging content. Click here to view their blog list and click here to check out the podcast!

Why locals choose Team Sold It

On top of earning the Gold Circle of Excellence Award from Clearview Realty, Team Sold It is also rated five-stars on both Google and Facebook, with multiple glowing reviews from former clients.

“Realtors Tony and Tanner were instrumental in successfully selling my Sparta, N.J. home,” said former client Anna L. “Their professionalism and exceptional service far exceeded my expectations.”

Another local client, Heather T., praised the team for going above and beyond – and always being quick to answer any questions. “What a fantastic team. Tanner and Tony were enthusiastic, communicative, and personable. Always available for any questions and kept in touch throughout the entire process,” she said. “...want a go-getter team? Go with these two because they will go the extra mile.”

Team Sold It is known for their dedication to clients, helping every step of the way whether they’re buying or selling. On top of being readily available to answer calls and emails, the team also provides clients with tons of information, such as buyers and sellers guides available on their website.

High demand for Sussex County homes

Despite today’s interest rates, Sussex & Orange County homeowners are still selling their homes above-asking due to limited inventory, and incredibly high-demand for the region’s beauty and proximity to the city. If you are curious about what your home is worth, visit Team Sold It’s website: www.team-sold-it.com/home-valuation

