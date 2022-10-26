Sparta Halloween safety reminder

Sparta Police Chief and Acting Township Manager Neil Spidaletto sent the following Halloween safety tips for local families:

• There is a 9 p.m. curfew on Halloween this year. Families are encouraged to trick-or-treat between the hours of 4 p.m. and 9 p.m.



• Houses participating in Halloween should leave their outside lights on.

• A parent or responsible adult should always accompany young children.

• If your older children are trick-or-treating alone, plan and review the route that is acceptable to you, and agree on a specific time when they should return home.

• Tell your children to never enter a stranger’s home or car.

• Motorists: watch out for children on roadways, medians and curbs. Drive with caution.

• Teach children to look both ways before crossing the street. Be especially careful if your child is wearing a mask that limits visibility.

• Follow the CDC safety tips and state guidelines for activities and events.