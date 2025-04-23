If you’ve been noticing more beautiful yards popping up around Sussex County, you’re not alone — local homeowners are transforming their outdoor spaces with help from Athenia Mason Supply in Hamburg. Formerly known as Route 23 Patio, Athenia has been Sussex County’s trusted source for top-tier hardscape materials 1976. From Wantage to Sparta, Vernon to Franklin, homeowners are enhancing their curb appeal — and their home values — with help from the pros just up the road on Route 23. Here Are 4 Ways Sussex County Residents Are Using Athenia to Add Value to their Homes: 1. Creating Outdoor Entertainment Space

Outdoor kitchens are in high demand across northern New Jersey, and Sussex County is no exception. Real estate experts say outdoor kitchens are more sought after than pools — and they are well with the investment, offering up to 200% ROI. Whether you live lakeside in Highland Lakes or on a quiet cul-de-sac in Lafayette, Athenia’s selection of stylish, durable kitchen kits make it easy to bring the party outdoors. Don’t have a contractor? Athenia will connect you with local installers who’ve been working with their materials for years. 2. Putting down patios that last Sussex County summers are meant to be enjoyed outside — and a well-built patio gives you the space to do it. Homeowners can expect up to a 108% return on their investment when selling.

Athenia is known for carrying Cambridge Pavingstones with Armortec, which resist fading and wear. From large entertaining patios in Hardyston to cozy backyard nooks in Newton, these pavers help homes stand out — and they’re just as useful for walkways, pool decks, and driveways. 3. Sparking joy with fire pits Since the pandemic, backyard fire pits have become a go-to feature — especially in Sussex County, where cool evenings and clear skies invite you to stay out longer. A 2023 study gave stone fire pits a 9.7 out of 10 “Joy Score”, and they come with an average 60% ROI.

Athenia offers kits for both wood-burning and natural gas options — perfect for everything from roasting marshmallows in Glenwood to relaxing under the stars in Sparta. 4. Adding security, warmth and value with outdoor lighting With longer summer nights around the corner, outdoor lighting is a must-have. From decorative path lights to wall lights that accent stonework, Athenia’s low-voltage and LED lighting options make it easy to highlight your landscape and improve safety. And outdoor lighting doesn’t just look great — it adds value too, making homes more inviting and secure for both owners and potential buyers.