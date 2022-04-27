$!There’s a supply chain shortage for outdoor living products — but Athenia Mason Supply is stocked

Ever since the pandemic hit in March 2020, there’s been a surge in demand for outdoor living products: from patios, to firepit kits. And pandemic-related supply chain issues have made supplies hard to come by.
This spring, Athenia Mason Supply at Route 23 Patio got ahead of the supply chain shortage. The local patio pros stocked their lot in Hamburg, N.J. and are ready to take on the spring surge.
To ensure you are able to choose the quality products you want from Athenia’s selection, the local outdoor living experts suggest getting your order started as soon as possible. They’re fully stocked, but as the busy season gets underway, the selection and variety may decrease.
Here are some great outdoor living kits and products you can order today with Athenia Mason Supply:
1. An outdoor fireplace kit to bring some hygge to your backyard
2. A firepit kit, perfect for toasting smores and warming up these chilly spring nights
3. Patios, pavers, steps and retaining walls to extend your living space, and manicure your garden
With the quality materials and seasoned experts at Athenia Mason Supply, the opportunities are endless.
Start building your backyard oasis today by visiting Athenia Mason Supply at Route 23 Patio. Bring your vision, and Athenia’s pros will help you build it.
Athenia Mason Supply:
69 Route 23, Hamburg N.J. 07419
973-875-3287
route23patio.com