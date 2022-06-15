Three delicious fire pit recipes to enjoy all summer long

Athenia’s easy-to-assemble fire pit kits serve as eye-catching landscape features as well as cooking areas, bringing campfire cooking to the backyard. This summer season, the team at Athenia Mason Supply’s Hamburg team is sharing some of their favorite fire pit friendly recipes.

As temperatures rise and the days last a little longer, everyone is starting to spend more time outdoors. And, what better place to spend your time outside than in the comfort of your own backyard? This year, locals are renovating their backyards with the help of Athenia Mason Supply , creating stunning landscapes with patios , retaining walls, outdoor kitchens, and fire pits.

An outdoor patio, kitchen, and fire pit available at Athenia Mason Supply.

An outdoor patio, kitchen, and fire pit available at Athenia Mason Supply.

Waffle Cone S’mores

Don’t want to deal with the gooey mess of regular s’mores? These waffle cone s’mores are a perfect (and fun!) alternative.

First, grab a waffle cone and fill it with your favorite toppings. You can go the classic route and stuff it with just chocolate and marshmallows, or get creative and add other toppings, like peanut butter cups, bananas, strawberries, nuts, and brown sugar.

Then, wrap the cones in foil and toss them into the fire pit coals or grill for 5 to 7 minutes.

Once everything is melted inside, carefully remove the foil-covered cones from the coals, wait for them to cool, and enjoy!

Cinnamon Roll Skewers

Here’s a fun twist on cinnamon rolls, cinnamon roll skewers!

First, mix a tablespoon of cinnamon and ¼ cup of sugar together in a bowl.

Then, open a package of crescent rolls and wrap them around a skewer. Roll the skewers in the cinnamon sugar mixture and hold them over the flame for about 5 minutes, rotating frequently.

For added sweetness, you can mix together ¼ cup of powdered sugar with 3 tablespoons of water to drizzle over the skewers.

Pull-Apart Ham and Cheese Sandwich

Want a delicious fire pit meal that can feed the whole family? Try this pull-apart ham and cheese sandwich!

First, spray a large sheet of foil with cooking spray and cut a loaf of Italian bread into 12 slices, without cutting all the way through.

Then, mix 3 tablespoons of butter and 1 tablespoon of mustard together and spread within each cut of the bread. Stuff each cut with ham and cheese and wrap the loaf in foil.

Then, place the loaf in the fire coals for 20 to 25 minutes. When time is up, carefully remove the loaf and pull apart the sandwiches for a delicious meal!