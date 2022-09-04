Volunteers sought for subcommittee to examine land use ordinance standards

Sparta Township Mayor Dave Smith has asked the Sparta Township Planning Board chairman to form a seven-person subcommittee to review the standards for district ordinances relating to Economic Development (“ED”) and Planned Development Resource Management-1 (“PDRM-1”).

This request comes on the heels of concerns posed by the Sparta Town Council and area residents regarding the standards for warehouses in these designated zones. The “ED & PDRM-1 Ordinance Review Subcommittee” will include Sparta residents and existing planning board members who will work with the Sparta Township Professional Planner to identify and propose recommended changes to those zones.

The subcommittee will meet independently and report findings and recommendations back to the planning board and the public within a 30-day time frame. Mayor Smith and the chairman are reportedly looking for people with varying backgrounds. They would like to ensure diversity and a broad range of viewpoints that represent the unique needs and values of Sparta’s residents.

Additional information will be provided at the planning board meeting on Wednesday, September 7, 2022.

Any current Sparta resident who would like to be considered should submit the application form by September 7, 2022 here: ED & PDRM-1 Subcommittee Volunteer