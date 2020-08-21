Weichert, Realtors’ Sparta Office leads the region in sales

Joe McDonald, regional vice president of Weichert, Realtors, announced that Weichert’s Sparta office was recognized for industry success at the company and regional level in June.

The office also led the region for dollar volume, listings, revenue units and sales. The region is comprised of locations throughout Morris, Sussex and Union counties.In related news, Milling announced his top-producing associates at the office level in June.

Brenda Zabriskie had the most sales, and Elana Roche had the most sales volume among all associates in the Sparta office. Lauren Volpe had the most listings, and Sandra Gardner led for listing volume for the month.

Among teams in the Sparta office, Team Tremain had the most sales and sales volume, and Team Bucci had the most listings and listing volume.Invite these talented neighborhood specialists in to learn about the real estate services offered by Weichert, Realtors.

They can be reached in Weichert’s Sparta office at 92 Woodport Road, or call (973) 729-2700 for more information.