Sparta approves $2.4M in improvements

The Sparta Township Council on May 25 unanimously approved about $2.4 million in spending for capital improvements throughout the township.

The money will be pulled from the township’s General Capital Improvement Fund.

The township’s road overlay program will cost about $1.1 million, Dept. of Transportation Funding for Sawmill Road is about $167,000. The township has earmarked $430,000 for Dept. of Public Works equipment, which includes a street sweeper, a clean community grant and a Mason dump truck.

The ordinance also calls for an animal control van and fire equipment, police capital, buildings and grounds improvement. There is also about $4000 for recreational fields, which includes about $296.500 for Ungerman Field.

The field needs some lighting corrections and the fencing surrounding the ball field needs to be repaired. Some of the synthetic surface near the softball field must be repaired and the ordinance calls for making necessary repairs.