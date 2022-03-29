Sparta’s new school business administrator to start July 1

Sparta. The Sparta school board on March 24 unanimously approved the district’s new business administrator.

Joanne Black will serve as the district’s business administrator and school board secretary effective July 1. The school board approved her contract, which was also approved by the county Superintendent of Schools. It sets her annual salary at $170,000 and ends on June 30, 2023.

Superintendent Matthew Beck said Black has nine years as a business administrator in Sussex County, most recently at the Byram Township School District.

Before she moved into education, she worked for the state’s Division of Taxation and as a certified public accountant.

“I would like to welcome Ms. Black and look forward to working for her,” Beck said.