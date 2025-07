Happy Together, a Sussex County a cappella group, will perform at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 13 on the outdoor stage at the Van Kirk Homestead Museum, 336 Main St., Sparta.

The free concert is hosted by the Sparta Historical Society. Bring chairs and a picnic basket.

From 1 to 4 p.m., the spring exhibit “Quilts: More Than Meets the Eye” will be on display at the museum.

At 2 p.m., Jackie Laba, a quilter and former teacher, will give a talk about quilting. Two of her quilts are part of the exhibit.