Argentine magicians to perform at Sparta Avenue Stage

Internationally recognized magicians Henry Evans and Daniel Mormina are scheduled to appear at Sparta Avenue Stage on Sunday, April 12, for a 4 p.m. performance featuring close-up magic and illusion.

Evans, known for his card manipulation and original routines, has performed in more than 40 countries and won first prize at the FISM World Championship of Magic in Beijing in 2012. He also received a trophy after appearing on Penn & Teller: Fool Us, where his card routine drew praise from Penn Jillette.

Mormina, also from Argentina, is known within the professional magic community for technical skill, creative development and collaborations with Evans on new magic routines.

Organizers said the performance will highlight modern close-up magic, emphasizing audience interaction and sleight-of-hand performed at close range.

Tickets are $30 and available through Sparta Stage Inc., the nonprofit organization that supports the event and promotes performance arts with a focus on magic and related disciplines.