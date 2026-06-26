Burnt Leftovers bring harmony-filled classic covers to Lafayette House

Friday, July 3

Burnt Leftovers brings an evening of cover tunes to the Lafayette House, 75 Route 15, starting at 6 p.m.

At 6:30 p.m., Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza, hosts Julia Kirk for a soulful acoustic session.

At 7 p.m., Brick & Brew, 27 Route 23, welcomes Mile 39 for a rock set, while Steve Coombs performs at McQ’s Pub at Lake Lenape, 165 Andover Sparta Road.

Saturday, July 4

Stop by the Sparta Farmers Market, 89 S Sparta Ave., to start your holiday weekend with a country set by Jimmy Lee at 10 a.m.

Later at 6 p.m., Mountain Creek hosts its Vernon Community Fireworks Day. Spend the evening on the Great Lawn, 200 NJ-94, for live music, vendors, a variety of bounce houses, and lawn games. Bring your lawn chair and stay awhile!

At Sylvio’s Villa Restorante, 274 Route 94, dinner at 6 p.m., with a set by Ronnie Ebert, or hear Rich Meier at 7 p.m. at McQ’s Pub.

Sunday, July 5

Dylan Little kicks off an acoustic afternoon at Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden, 447 NJ-284, at 3 p.m.

Wednesday, July 8

Danny C’s TGIW night summer concert series starts at 4 p.m. at Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Rd., featuring classic and country rock favorites, Vera & The Force.

At 6 p.m. at O’Reilly’s, 271 Spring St., catch music on the patio with Brian St. John.

Thursday, July 9

At 4:30 p.m., Hamburg Fire Dept’s Hot Rod Cruise Night, hosted by Danny C, kicks off with a special retro night featuring the Golden Gup & his Gupcaster, a tribute to The ChatterBox. Come out and support a good cause! All proceeds go to Hamburg Fire Dept & Blue Arrow Horse/Animal Rescue.

At 6 p.m. back at Blue Arrow, Felix and the Cats take the stage.

Industry Kitchen + Bar, 6 Village Blvd, hosts SJ Acoustic for an evening set at 6 p.m., while at 7 p.m., Morris County’s Erik Balkey brings his folksy storytelling to Krogh’s.

The Newton Theatre, 234 Spring St., welcomes Tab Benoit: Soul of the Swamp at 8 p.m. Join the legendary multi-Grammy nominee and wetlands activist on his latest tour. Tickets can be purchased at skypac.org.