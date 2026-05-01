Burnt Leftovers Duo brings classic harmony-driven hits

Friday, May 8

Dana Harrison starts the night off at the Lafayette House, 75 Route 15, with a set at 6 p.m.

Brick & Brew, 27 Route 23, hosts Mile 39 for a night of high-energy covers at 7 p.m., while The Foster Children bring fun alt-rock vibes to Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden, 447 State Route 284.

Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza, welcomes Jason Kundrath of Sparta’s “The Good Silver” and “Hero Pattern” for a solo rock and Americana set covering everything from the ‘70s to the ‘90s at 8 p.m. At the same time, Rock Horse celebrates their 200th show at Tony’s Restaurant Pizza & Pub, 2771 Paterson Hamburg Turnpike, with classic rock favorites from Pat Benatar, Journey, Fleetwood Mac, Billy Joel, Tom Petty, Stevie Ray Vaughan, and more.

At The Newton Theater, 234 Spring St., The Lovin’ Spoonful takes the stage at 8 p.m. Expect to hear beloved hits like “Do You Believe in Magic,” “Daydream,” and more! Tickets are available at skypac.org.

Saturday, May 9

Angry Erik Brewing, 2 Camre Dr., kicks off their afternoon with electric rock, blues, and everything in between courtesy of Rick Barth at 4 p.m.

At 6 p.m., John Murphy brings his acoustic covers to the Lafayette House.

Starting at 7 p.m., Wonderloaf brings classic rock covers, outlaw country, and more to Milk Street Distillery, 1 Milk St., while Fully Loaded takes the stage at Brick & Brew.

Also at 7 p.m., Psycho Circus Kiss Tribute delivers an authentically high-energy rock & roll experience channeling the legendary group, complete with costumes, makeup, and attitude, at Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Rd. Tickets are available on their website.

Lita Ford, guitarist of the groundbreaking all-girl punk rock band The Runaways, takes over The Newton Theater. Expect hits and new material from her highly anticipated 2026 album Tickets are available at skypac.org.

At 9 p.m., head to O’Reilly’s Pub & Grill, 271 Spring St., for local favorite Brian St. John Band with very special guests.

Sunday, May 10

Spend the afternoon at Angry Erik Brewing with acoustic rock, blues, and alternative tunes by Rich Franco at 2:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 13

Ray Sikora’s karaoke night kicks off at the Homestead Rest, 294 N Church, at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 14

Starting at 6 p.m., Felix and the Cats bring their nostalgic set to Blue Arrow Farm, while Rene Avila delivers acoustic covers for Industry Kitchen + Bar’s, 6 North Village Blvd., Sunset Thursdays series.

At 6:30 p.m., Krogh’s welcomes the Burnt Leftovers Duo for an evening of two-part vocal harmonies, featuring hits from The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Tom Petty, and more.