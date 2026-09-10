Carl Palmer brings ELP Legacy to Newton Theatre

Friday, Sept. 18

The Lafayette House, 75 Route 15, welcomes Chris Donnelly for an acoustic set, while Marshalls Law Band delivers southern rock to Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden, 447 Route 284, at 6 p.m.

Banned for Life take the stage at Brick & Brew, 27 Route 23, with high-energy fun at 7 p.m., and Gerry Arias performs at McQ’s Pub at Lake Lenape, 165 Andover Sparta Road.

At 8 p.m., Dylan Clark of the Milwaukees showcases his songwriting and craftsmanship in the tap room at Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza. Also at 8 p.m., Joe A. offers his solo sounds at the Sparta Pour House, 43 Center St.

Saturday Sept. 19

Richard Meier creates the soundtrack at the Sparta Farmers Market, 89 S Sparta Ave., at 10 a.m.

At 6 p.m. at the Lafayette House, Mingo Lodge returns to the stage.

At 7 p.m., The Harrisons serve up their eclectic mix at Milk Street Distillery, 1 Milk St., John Murphy performs a solo acoustic set at McQ’s Pub; and Miss Demeanor rocks out at Brick & Brew.

Sunday, Sept. 20

Skylands hosts the afternoon entertainment with Graveled Roads at 3 p.m.

The Newton Theatre, 234 Spring St., welcomes Five for Fighting with String Quartet, bringing a creative spin to the group. Tickets can be purchased at skypac.org.

Tuesday, Sept. 22

Krogh’s welcomes performers of all kinds to their open mic night starting at 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 24

Scott Ringle plays entertaining covers at Industry Kitchen + Bar, 16 N Village Blvd., at 6 p.m.

At 6:30 p.m., Maribyrd brings his indie folk stylings to Krogh’s.

And back at the Newton Theatre, enjoy An Evening with Emerson, Lake & Palmer. This is not a tribute act. This special show will combine video performances of Emerson and Lake from a legendary sold-out Royal Albert Hall ELP show from 1992 with live on-stage performances by Carl Palmer and his own ELP Legacy band. Technology will bring the group together to sync and create a complete, authentic version of their music. Tickets for this unique show can be purchased at skypac.org.