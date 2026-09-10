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Carl Palmer brings ELP Legacy to Newton Theatre

Music. Carl Palmer and his ELP Legacy band will join video performances of Emerson and Lake for “An Evening with Emerson, Lake & Palmer” at 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, at the Newton Theatre, 234 Spring St.

Sparta /
| 10 Sep 2026 | 01:59
    <b>Carl Palmer</b>
    Carl Palmer ( Photo: Carl Palmer)

Friday, Sept. 18

The Lafayette House, 75 Route 15, welcomes Chris Donnelly for an acoustic set, while Marshalls Law Band delivers southern rock to Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden, 447 Route 284, at 6 p.m.

Banned for Life take the stage at Brick & Brew, 27 Route 23, with high-energy fun at 7 p.m., and Gerry Arias performs at McQ’s Pub at Lake Lenape, 165 Andover Sparta Road.

At 8 p.m., Dylan Clark of the Milwaukees showcases his songwriting and craftsmanship in the tap room at Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza. Also at 8 p.m., Joe A. offers his solo sounds at the Sparta Pour House, 43 Center St.

Saturday Sept. 19

Richard Meier creates the soundtrack at the Sparta Farmers Market, 89 S Sparta Ave., at 10 a.m.

At 6 p.m. at the Lafayette House, Mingo Lodge returns to the stage.

At 7 p.m., The Harrisons serve up their eclectic mix at Milk Street Distillery, 1 Milk St., John Murphy performs a solo acoustic set at McQ’s Pub; and Miss Demeanor rocks out at Brick & Brew.

Sunday, Sept. 20

Skylands hosts the afternoon entertainment with Graveled Roads at 3 p.m.

The Newton Theatre, 234 Spring St., welcomes Five for Fighting with String Quartet, bringing a creative spin to the group. Tickets can be purchased at skypac.org.

Tuesday, Sept. 22

Krogh’s welcomes performers of all kinds to their open mic night starting at 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 24

Scott Ringle plays entertaining covers at Industry Kitchen + Bar, 16 N Village Blvd., at 6 p.m.

At 6:30 p.m., Maribyrd brings his indie folk stylings to Krogh’s.

And back at the Newton Theatre, enjoy An Evening with Emerson, Lake & Palmer. This is not a tribute act. This special show will combine video performances of Emerson and Lake from a legendary sold-out Royal Albert Hall ELP show from 1992 with live on-stage performances by Carl Palmer and his own ELP Legacy band. Technology will bring the group together to sync and create a complete, authentic version of their music. Tickets for this unique show can be purchased at skypac.org.

Send information to Stefani M.C. Janelli at themicnj@gmail.com