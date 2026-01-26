Claude Larson to lead hands-on collage workshop

Artist Claude Larson will conduct a hands-on workshop focusing on conveying mood through composition on Thursday, Feb. 12, at noon at the Hampton Community Center, 1 Rumsey Way, Newton.

Because the session is interactive, participants are asked to bring scissors, glue sticks and several papers suitable for collage work.

Larson is a self-taught artist whose creative career spans more than three decades. She began as a seamstress and, after years of experience, moved beyond traditional patterns and rules to explore art quilting. That process of using fabric as a creative medium later expanded into paper collage and mixed-media acrylic painting.

Across all mediums, Larson’s work is driven by her love of shape and color. Using hand-painted papers, she creates compositions designed to build tension and offer a dynamic visual experience for the viewer.

The Sussex County Art Society has served artists in Sussex County since 1964. In addition to hosting artist demonstrations in various media at monthly meetings, the society offers informal critique sessions and exhibits members’ work in municipal buildings in Lafayette, Frankford and Hampton townships.