Mermaid performers earn top honor at Renaissance Festival awards

Mermaid performers were recognized with a top honor, earning first place in the mermaid category at the 2025 festival awards for their performance at the Sparta Renaissance Festival.

Voting for the awards took place in February, with Mermaid Kita and their group, known as the Northern Pod, receiving strong community support.

Kita said the recognition was unexpected and meaningful, reflecting on the group’s growth over the years. What began in 2018 as a solo performance in the lake has since evolved into a full-scale production featuring multiple performers and developed storylines.

“I am so honored to be recognized in this way,” Kita said. “I never expected what I did back then to bloom into what it is now.”

Mermaid Kita and the Northern Pod are scheduled to return to the Sparta Renaissance Festival in September with a new swim show at the lagoon and lake.