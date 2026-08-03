New Jersey Comedy Film Festival coming to Sparta Ave. Stage

Independent filmmakers and comedians will bring a day of laughter to Sussex County when the New Jersey Comedy Film Festival comes to The Sparta Ave Stage on Saturday, Sept. 26.

The festival will feature 50 independently produced comedy short films from across the United States and several other countries, highlighting a range of comedic styles and voices not typically featured in mainstream theaters.

Festival directors Joshua and Jessica Nelson said the event is designed to connect audiences with independent filmmakers while creating a community celebration of comedy.

A featured portion of the festival will be the New Jersey Homegrown Filmmakers Block, showcasing films created by New Jersey filmmakers and highlighting the state’s independent film community.

In addition to film screenings, attendees will enjoy performances by 10 live comedians, with two comedians performing before each screening block throughout the day.

”This festival isn’t just about watching movies,” Joshua Nelson said. “It’s about bringing people together to laugh, discover new filmmakers and support independent artists.”

The festival is recommended for audiences ages 16 and older due to mature comedic content.

Tickets are available through the New Jersey Comedy Film Festival website. The event welcomes film enthusiasts, comedy fans and supporters of independent artists.