Quilts on display Sunday

The Sparta Historical Society’s exhibit “Quilts: More Than Meets the Eye” will be on display from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 8 at the Van Kirk Homestead Museum, 336 Main St. (Rte. 517, use Middle School Driveway).

The exhibit, curated by Jenise Sileo, focuses on the history, art and trends in quilting. It showcases 40 quilts with a spotlight on the Van Kirk Crazy Quilt and the Nyack Album Quilt (1854) from the Mount Tabor Historical Society.

The exhibit also displays Egyptian and Hawaiian quilt techniques.

Admission is free.

Michelle Munn, president of the Mount Tabor Historical Society, will talk about its quilt collection at 2 p.m.

For information, send email to spartahistoricalsocnj@gmail.com or go online to vankirkmuseum.org