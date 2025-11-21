Roxon Band highlights week of Live Music

Friday, Nov. 28

Andrew Tirado kicks off the evening at 5 p.m. with electric rock guitar energy at Angry Erik Brewing, 2 Camre Dr. Nina Peterson follows with warm and inviting dinner selections at Lafayette House, 75 Route 15, starting at 6 p.m.

Acoustic Wolves bring their unplugged, rootsy sound to Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden, 447 State Route 284, at 7 p.m., while Just Some Dudes offer an easygoing mix of rock and singalong favorites at Brick & Brew, 27 NJ-23, also at 7 p.m.

The E-Squared Duo takes over Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza, at 8 p.m. with a dynamic blend of Smokey Robinson, Michael Jackson, Maggie Rogers, and more, reshaped into their own soulful, contemporary style. At the same time, The Newton Theatre, 234 Spring St., hosts The History of Renaissance, an intimate conversation and visual journey with Annie Haslam and Jim McCarty, followed by a rare performance featuring members from both eras of the iconic progressive rock band, an immersive look at a group known for intertwining rock and symphonic elegance across more than fifty years. Tickets for this special show can be purchased at skypac.org.

Saturday, Nov. 29

John Cain brings acoustic rock tunes to Angry Erik Brewing at 4 p.m., offering a relaxed start to the evening. Uptempo favorites take over the Lafayette House at 6 p.m. when Dave & John return with their lively mix of crowd-pleasing songs.

Skylands hosts One Size Fits All at 7 p.m., a classic-rocking, party-ready band built for a good time. Also at 7 p.m., Rene Avilia delivers acoustic charm at McQ’s Pub at Lake Lenape, 165 Andover Sparta Rd., while the Roxon Band fires up Brick & Brew with a versatile mix of classic rock, southern rock, country, and dance-friendly hits at the same time. Rounding out the night at 7 p.m., The Diss Co. brings fully improvised, groove-heavy funk to Milk Street Distillery, a three-piece blend of keys, bass, and rotating drummers designed to keep the room moving.

Sunday, Nov. 30

Jeiris Cook steps into Angry Erik Brewing at 2:30 p.m. with his signature fusion of soul, R&B, folk, and blues, creating a rich, expressive afternoon set. At 3 p.m., local favorite Dylan Little brings his heartfelt songs to Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden, offering a cozy way to wind down the weekend.

Wednesday, Dec. 3

Ray Sikora returns for another fun-filled karaoke night at 6:30 p.m. at The Homestead Rest, 294 N Church Rd., giving guests a chance to take the mic and channel their inner stars.

Thursday, Dec. 4

Rene Avilia brings his acoustic sound to Industry Kitchen + Bar, 6 North Village Blvd.

And at 6:30 p.m., Krogh’s hosts Ryan Zimmerman, the Long Beach Island singer-songwriter known for blending roots rock, folk, soul, and reggae with heartfelt storytelling.