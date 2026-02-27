Roxon highlights weeklong Sussex County live music lineup

Friday, March 6

Start your evening at the Lafayette House, 75 Route 15, listening to the sounds of Luke Mattessich.

At Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden, 447 NJ-284, Cross Island Sound brings their rock sound starting at 6 p.m., while Uncle Shoehorn’s Grateful Dead Invitational Jam kicks off at Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Rd., at the same time. At 7 p.m., Roxon brings their blend of classic rock, rock & roll, southern rock, and country to Brick & Brew, 27 NJ-23.

At 8 p.m., enjoy singer-songwriter and guitarist Brian St. John at Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza, or head to The Newton Theatre, 234 Spring St., to hear Solas, a band with three decades of pushing boundaries and honoring traditions in Irish music. Visit skypac.org for tickets.

Saturday, March 7

Rich Franco stops by Angry Erik Brewing, 2 Camre Dr., for an acoustic afternoon rock set starting at 4 p.m.

At 6 p.m., local favorite Maribyrd brings her acoustic set to the Lafayette House.

Burnt Leftovers brings their journey through the decades to Milk Street Distillery, 1 Milk St., starting at 7 p.m., while Duck Face brings high-energy covers to Brick & Brew at the same time.

Blue Arrow Farm welcomes Feast of Friends at 8 p.m., a tribute to Jim Morrison and The Doors, featuring classic favorites with extended jams and spontaneous live music moments.

At the same time, The Newton Theatre features Let’s Hang On!, a tribute to Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. Sing along to hits like “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Walk Like A Man,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You,” and more! Purchase tickets at skypac.org.

Sunday March 8

Relax with a little Sunday Funday at Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden with Dylan Little, starting at 2 p.m.

Ready to kick off St. Patrick’s Day early? Blue Arrow Farm hosts its own St. Paddy’s Day celebration at 2 p.m., featuring music from Finnegan’s Wake, traditional Irish dancing from the Lenahan School of Irish Dance, and bagpipers!

At 2:30 p.m., Rick Barth brings his eclectic mix of pop, rock, and everything in between to Angry Erik Brewing.

Wednesday, March 11

Danny C’s Wednesday Night Concert Series starts at 4 p.m. with its 4th Annual St. Patrick’s Kickoff Party, featuring Maggie’s Clan, a Celtic rock band from Saratoga Springs, N.Y. Show your Irish pride and wear green!

Or if you’d rather do the singing yourself, head to the Homestead Rest, 294 N Church Rd., for Ray Sikora’s karaoke night starting at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 12

Felix and the Cats bring their fun set back to Blue Arrow Farm at 6 p.m. At 6:30 p.m., Trevor O’Connor of Dr. Scientist & Bag Lady performs at Krogh’s, bringing his honest, energetic, and heartfelt music with a tinge of sarcasm that captivates crowds. At The Newton Theatre, All You Need is George starts at 8 p.m., combining George Harrison’s solo work, The Traveling Wilburys, and much more. Tickets are available at skypac.org.