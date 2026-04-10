SCCC to host annual juried student art show

Sussex County Community College will present its Annual Juried Student Art Show from April 17 through May 13 in the atrium of the Performing Arts Center on campus.

The exhibition will feature work from current students, including art majors and those enrolled in fine arts courses, highlighting a range of mediums such as painting, drawing, digital media, printmaking, 3D art, watercolor and fashion.

An opening reception is scheduled for Friday, April 17, from 5 to 7 p.m. Organizers said the event typically draws a large audience and offers an opportunity for the public to meet students, faculty and members of the college community.

The juried show serves as a platform for students to present their work in a professional setting and, for many, marks an important step as they pursue careers in art and design or plan to transfer to four-year programs.

The exhibition is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be provided at the opening reception.

Students interested in Sussex County Community College’s fine arts programs can apply for the fall semester at sussex.edu/apply.