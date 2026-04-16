SCCC to stage interactive ‘Clue: The Musical’

Sussex County Community College’s Performing Arts program will present its spring production of “Clue: The Musical” from April 23-25.

Based on the Parker Brothers board game, the musical features familiar characters and invites audience members to help solve the mystery of who killed Mr. Boddy, in what room and with what weapon. Attendees will receive forms during the performance to track clues and make their own deductions as the story unfolds.

The production includes comic performances, wordplay and a fast-moving score that follows the investigation from room to room.

The cast features Liberal Arts major Jason Cahill as Mr. Boddy; Nadia Cameron as Mrs. Peacock; Forest Winegar as Professor Plum; Nina Bennett as Miss Scarlett; Chris Fett as Mr. Green; Antonella Ferrari as Mrs. White; Danielle DiBattista as the Detective; and alumnus Leo Watson as Colonel Mustard.

Tickets are $20 for general admission, $15 for seniors, students and U.S. military members, and $10 for SCCC students and alumni. Tickets are available online and at the door.

The production is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals.