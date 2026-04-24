Sequoia Rose brings Nashville bluegrass sound to Krogh’s stage

Friday, May 1

Start your evening at 6 p.m. with Erika Sherger at the Lafayette House, 75 Route 15, bringing a mix of folk and Americana tunes.

At 7 p.m. at Brick & Brew, 27 Route 23, kick off May with the Brian St. John Band for a night of fun energy and great music.

Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza, welcomes Sequoia Rose, a Nashville-based bluegrass artist, to the stage. At 8 p.m., expect soulful Appalachian storytelling woven through every song.

Saturday, May 2

Kicking off the night at 6 p.m., Sue Polcer delivers a dinner set at the Lafayette House.

Milk Street Distillery, 1 Milk St., hosts Frankie Goes to Dollywood at 7 p.m. for the best 80s Americana you’ve ever heard.

The Sixties Show takes over The Newton Theater, 234 Spring St., at 8 p.m. This special show brings the best recreations and B-sides of the 1960s, sure to be a cross-generational crowd-pleaser. Tickets can be purchased at skypac.org.

Sunday, May 3

If you’re looking for an afternoon of entertainment and perhaps the spotlight, visit Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden, 447 NJ-284, for Karaoke with Ray starting at 2 p.m.

Wednesday, May 6

For more karaoke fun, visit the Homestead Rest, 294 N Church St., at 6:30 p.m. for a night with Ray Sikora.

Thursday, May 7

At 6 p.m., Felix and the Cats bring their cover tunes to Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Road.

Dave Fields, New York Blues Hall of Famer, brings his scintillating guitar work to Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub at 6:30 p.m.

At the Newton Theatre, Robert Cray headlines at 8 p.m. Cray has been performing for over five decades, revitalizing blues and soul and sharing stages with legends like Buddy Guy, Eric Clapton, The Rolling Stones, and more. Expect an unforgettable show of unique musicality and melody. Tickets can be purchased at skypac.org.