Sharon Pontier to present to Art Society

Sharon Pointier, a well-known Sussex County artist, will be the featured guest at the Nov. 13 meeting of the Sussex County Art Society at noon at the Hampton Community Center in Newton.

The focus of this demonstration will be mark making using a variety of materials and tools either to enhance a painting or as the “star.” She uses marks to create depth and achieve a three-dimensional feel.

Pointier has been creating art most of her life, studies new techniques, experiments with new materials and takes courses with various masters. She loves light and color and is especially inspired by the ocean and the kaleidoscope of colors seen on trips to Mexico.

Pointier is a featured artist at Gallery 23 in Blairstown.