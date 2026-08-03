Shepherd of the Hills to host outdoor Christian music concert

Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church will host a free outdoor concert featuring Christian musician Bill McGowan of Pushingstone on Friday, Aug. 21.

The concert will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. at the church, 246 Woodport Road. In the event of rain, the performance will move indoors.

McGowan, a self-taught musician, performs original songs inspired by scripture, blending storytelling and themes from the New Testament.

The family-friendly event is open to the public. Free-will donations will be accepted to support future programs, and light refreshments will be available for purchase, with proceeds benefiting the church’s outreach ministry.

Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church is part of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America and serves residents throughout Sussex and Morris counties.