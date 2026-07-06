Sparta Arts to open free summer concert series

Sparta Arts will launch its free summer concert series July 10 with a performance by The Outcrops, with Adam Jacob serving as the opening act.

The concert will be the first of the organization’s free summer events, according to organizers.

The Outcrops blend rock, blues, jazz, funk, folk and soul influences, drawing inspiration from artists such as the Grateful Dead and Bill Withers. The band was named New Jersey Band of the Year by The Aquarian in 2020 and won first place in the North Jersey Blues Challenge in 2025, advancing to the International Blues Challenge in 2026. The group also has opened for acts including Three Dog Night and King Solomon Hicks.

Opening act Adam Jacob, a Sparta singer-songwriter, performs original Americana music influenced by rock, jazz, pop and country. He records his music at his home studio and performs throughout New Jersey and northeastern Pennsylvania at festivals and venues.

The series is organized by Sparta Arts.