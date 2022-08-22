Sparta ends concert series with a ‘Bang’

The Sparta Summer Concert Series will be welcoming Frank Bang back to the Dykstra Park stage.

Born with the Bohemian Irish name of Frank Blinkal into two generations of Chicago police officers and a mother that often worked three jobs, Bang learned at an early age about the grit and sometimes stark reality of the world he was born into and turned that into his own brand of the blues – weaned from years of trying to learn everything he could by putting himself into the middle of everything that the Chicago music scene had to offer. And it paid off.

In his 20s, Bang found himself working at Buddy Guy’s Legends club, while making a name for himself fronting bands of his own. He was soaking up invaluable knowledge from the clientele and getting an education that not many have a chance to experience. Numerous touring bands came through the club, but amongst the club’s regulars were Junior Wells, Otis Rush, and Lonnie Brooks. And then he became Buddy Guy’s touring guitar player for five years.

Hard work is a big part of what makes up Frank Bang. With Guy, he toured the world and shared the stage with the likes of Robert Plant, The Rolling Stones, and Eric Clapton.

As a solo artist, Bang has released four critically acclaimed albums under the names Frank Bang and the Secret Stash and Frank Bang and the Cook County Kings. He currently has 14 songs in regular rotation on B.B. King’s Bluesville Station on Sirius/XM. Whether it be dirty blues that sound like Led Zeppelin through a beautifully blown speaker or the faithful tribute to his hometown Chicago blues, Frank Bang knows how to read a room. And there’s a good chance that on any given night in America, you might find yourself in a room where Frank Bang is making you feel something. Or everything! It’s the roots and the fruits. It’s rock and roll. And it’s definitely the blues... however you define it.

Opening the evening is the quartet “Me & My Big Ideas,” a creation of Don Elliker, a NYC-born Sparta resident who’s a guitarist and singer-songwriter. Ably assisted by area performers, Paul Kuzik (bass, vocal), James Ryan (pedal steel guitar) and (drummer/percussionist) Ned Stroh, they create a free-wheeling mix of country-dipped, humor-tinged, lyrically rich music best enjoyed live and in person. As Elliker likes to say, “Life’s an adventure, we’d like to provide a little traveling music.”

This free concert, the final show of the season, is being held on Friday, August 26, from 7 to 10 p.m., rain or shine, at Dykstra Park, 22 Woodport Rodd, Sparta. Bring family and friends, lawn chairs and picnics, and listen to great blues music under the stars. Visit spartaarts.org for details and updates.