The Fabulous Rhythm Aces bring blues and swing energy

Friday, May 29

Milk Street Distillery, 1 Milk St., kicks off the night with the High Point Jazz Ensemble & Alumni Band Fundraiser. Enjoy a night of great local jazz starting at 6 p.m.

At the same time, Pete Dee kicks off his dinner set at the Lafayette House, 75 Route 15.

Marshall’s Law takes over Skylands Craft Beer and Wine Garden, 447 NJ-284, at 6:30 p.m.

At 7 p.m., John Pabst delivers a solo set at McQ’s Pub at Lake Lenape, 165 Andover Sparta Rd., while Raw Deal brings their rockin’ covers to Brick & Brew, 27 Route 23.

At 8 p.m., close out the night with a cross-genre set spanning jazz, rock, pop, and country by Adam Jacob at Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza. Or head to the Newton Theatre, 234 Spring St., for So Good! The Neil Diamond Experience, sing along to Diamond’s greatest hits starting at 8 p.m. Tickets available at skypac.org.

Saturday, May 30

Start your morning at the Sparta Farmers Market, 89 S Sparta Ave., with the sounds of Mingo Lodge at 10 a.m.

At 4 p.m., Rene Avila brings acoustic rock to Angry Erik Brewing, 2 Camre Dr. At 6 p.m., there’s another chance to catch Mingo Lodge at the Lafayette House.

At 7 p.m., take your pick: the popular rock duo The Harrisons at Milk Street Distillery, upbeat tunes by Dave & John Acoustic at Skylands, a solo set by Rich Meier at McQ’s Pub, or The Fabulous Rhythm Aces with blues, jump, swing, and rock at Brick & Brew.

Fans of Celine Dion won’t want to miss a world-class tribute celebrating one of the greatest vocalists of all time at the Newton Theatre. Show starts at 8 p.m.; tickets at skypac.org.

Thursday, June 4

Felix and the Cats kick off their Thursday night show at Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Road, at 6 p.m., while John Cain starts his acoustic sunset set at Industry Kitchen + Bar, 6 N Village Blvd., at the same time.

At 6:30 p.m., Tony Caggiano takes the stage at Krogh’s, a storied musician, singer-songwriter, and band leader.