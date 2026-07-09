The Living Dogs bring rock ’n’ roll to O’Reilly’s Pub & Grill

Friday, July 17th

Erik Hein kicks off the night at Angeloni’s on Lake Mohawk, 7 Boardwalk, with grunge favorites, while singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Sean Henry brings his entertaining show to Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza, at 6:30 p.m.

At 7 p.m., Paul Derin kicks off his Booze & Grooves night at Milk Street Distillery, 1 Milk St., spinning vinyl, while Geoff Doubleday takes over McQ’s Pub at Lake Lenape, 165 Andover Sparta Road.

John Lee headlines the Sparta Free Summer Concert Series at Dykstra Concert Park, 4 Mohawk Ave., at 7 p.m., while Vinyl Tap rocks out at Brick & Brew, 27 Route 23.

Later, Sydney Leigh takes the stage with an acoustic set at Sparta Pour House, 43 Center St.

Saturday, July 18

Brian Moyer entertains shoppers at the Sparta Farmers Market, 89 S. Sparta Ave., starting at 10 a.m.

At 4 p.m., Steve Coombs delivers acoustic rock at Angry Erik Brewing, 4 Camre Dr.

Later, bring your chair or blanket to Wheatsworth Park, 114 Wheatsworth Rd., for Hardyston’s Summer Concert Series starring Norton Smull, at 6 p.m.

At 7 p.m., Almost Floyd recreates the iconic tunes from the band you love at Milk Street Distillery, Banned for Life stops by Brick & Brew for a set, and John Murphy performs acoustic melodies at McQ’s Pub.

At 9 p.m., The Living Dogs deliver rock ‘n roll to O’Reilly’s Pub & Grill, 271 Spring St.

Sunday, July 19

Rich Franco offers his signature acoustic rock, blues, and alternative blend at Angry Erik Brewing at 2:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 22

Danny C’s TGIW Summer Concert Series kicks off at Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Rd., at 4 p.m., with throwback British Invasion tunes from Carnaby Street.

At 6 p.m., enjoy music on the patio of O’Reilly’s with Brian St. John.

Metal fans can head to The Newton Theatre, 234 Spring St., which welcomes Metal Church at 8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at skypac.org.

Thursday, July 23

Hamburg Fire Dept’s Hot Rod Cruise Night, hosted by Danny C, begins at 4:30 p.m. with a rocking show by Fat City Rockers. All proceeds go to the Hamburg Fire Dept. and Blue Arrow Horse/Animal Rescue.

At 6 p.m., Blue Arrow Farm welcomes back Felix and the Cats, while Jack Romano & The Romanaries serve up country tunes at Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden, 447 NJ-284.

Also at 6 p.m., Scott Ringle performs at Industry Kitchen + Bar, 6 N Village Blvd, for their Sunset Series.

David Kraai blends his influences from Gram Parsons, Neil Young, and Bob Dylan with his own unique style, sharing it with Krogh’s on Thursday night at 7 p.m.