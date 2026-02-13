Uncle Shoehorn’s Mardi Gras Ball headlines Sussex County music lineup

Friday, Feb. 20

Kick off your evening at 6 p.m. at the Lafayette House, 75 Route 15, with Sue Polcer, or head to Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden, 447 NJ-284, for country favorites by Jack Romano.

At 7 p.m., Jack Pabst takes the stage for a solo set at McQ’s Pub at Lake Lenape, 165 Andover Sparta Rd. Over at Milk Street Distillery, 1 Milk St., Paul Derin spins vinyl for his Booze & Grooves night, while Driving Kim Crazy rocks Brick & Brew, 27 Route 23.

The Newton Theatre, 234 Spring St., hosts Girls Night: The Musical at 8 p.m. Follow five friends as they reflect on the past, celebrate the present, and look ahead to the future in this touching and hilarious production. Tickets are available at skypac.org.

Also at 8 p.m., NYC-based musician James Margolis shares his blend of blues, folk, jazz, and soul at Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza, while John Lepre performs solo at Sparta Pour House, 43 Center St.

Saturday, Feb. 21

At 4 p.m., Andrew Tirado brings his electric California rock sound to Angry Erik Brewing, 2 Camre Dr.

Beginning at 5 p.m., Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Rd., hosts the 11th Annual Uncle Shoehorn’s Big Easy Mardi Gras Ball, featuring two sets of NOLA funk and jazz from an 11-piece band, special guest brass players, a second-line parade, and more.

Dana Harrison performs at the Lafayette House at 6 p.m.

At 7 p.m., Chill Willis showcases his signature piano stylings at Sheridan’s, 631 Limecrest Rd. The CruZadors keep the crowd moving with a rock set, and Dean Shot and the Dynamic Trio deliver a mix of 1950s and ’60s blues, jump, rock & roll, rockabilly, and surf at Milk Street Distillery.

Also at 7 p.m., John Murphy plays an acoustic set at McQ’s Pub, while the Tennessee Honey Trio shares country favorites at Brick & Brew.

At 8 p.m., Lotus Land: The American RUSH Tribute hits the stage at the Newton Theatre with high-energy performances and fan-favorite sing-alongs. Tickets are available at skypac.org.

Wrap up the night at 9 p.m. with an acoustic punk and alternative set from Sean Henry at O’Reilly’s Pub and Grill, 271 Spring St.

Sunday, Feb. 22

Ease into the afternoon with Brian McLoughlin at 2 p.m. at Skylands, or catch acoustic favorites from local favorite Maribyrd at Angry Erik Brewing at 2:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 25

Danny C’s February festivities continue at Blue Arrow Farm with Jungle Love and a Studio 54-themed dance party beginning at 4 p.m.

Or grab the mic at Ray Sikora’s Karaoke Night at the Homestead Rest, 294 N. Church Rd., starting at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 26

Blue Arrow Farm welcomes back Felix and the Cats for an evening of live tunes at 6 p.m., while seasoned singer-songwriter Bernie Drury performs at Krogh’s at 6:30 p.m.