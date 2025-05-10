Violinist will be soloist Saturday

Polish-born violinist Kinga Augustyn returns as the featured soloist at the New Sussex Symphony’s concert Saturday, May 17.

She’ll be playing Samuel Barber’s famous violin concerto, a work composed in 1939 at his family’s Pennsylvania retreat about a half-hour west of the Delaware Water Gap.

She and music director Jordan Brown picked the piece for one simple reason: “We both love it.

“It grabs one’s heart from the very beginning and it makes one listen intensely,” she said.

She called the second movement “among the most beautiful compositions ever written for any instrument or instrumentation.” The virtuosic third movement is “super fun to play and to hear.”

Rounding out the program will be Dvorak’s 6th Symphony and a short piece of film music by the British composer Ralph Vaughan Williams.

The concert is at 4 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church of Newton, 111 Ryerson Ave.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students or seniors. Children age 5 and younger are admitted for free.

For information, call 973-579-6465 or send email to nssnj@ptd.net