Worldbeat concert with Chuck Wood & Friends

On Saturday night, June 4 at 7 p.m., the Sparta Ave Stage (10 Sparta Ave N, Sparta) is hosting a unique opportunity to hear a different type of live musical performance as Chuck Wood and his band present a Worldbeat Concert. “Worldbeat” music is genre that blends pop and rock music with international instruments and influences. World Music started to become popular and recognized in the 1980s when recording artists, Peter Gabriel, Paul Simon and David Byrne started incorporating ethnic sounds and instruments into their recordings. In short, Worldbeat music is a fusion of indigenous cultural music and instruments with western popular music.

Chuck Wood is a multi-percussionist and guitarist from northwest New Jersey. He is a recording artist and has toured the U.S. extensively with his own projects and many other artists. The percussion instruments he plays are West African in nature, including the djembe, doun doun and shekeree; some are rooted in the South American culture such as the congas and berimbau. He has studied these instruments with various teachers including Babatunde Olatunji and Madeleine Yayo Nelson. Recently, Wood has not only been playing percussion, but he is also performing and recording songs on the electric guitar with his four-piece band. This performance will feature inspired original compositions consisting of vocals, guitars, and percussion.

If you enjoy the hypnotic sound of Worldbeat music or want a new musical experience, this is a show not to be missed! Please visit chuckwoodmusic.com for music samples. For tickets and more information, please visit spartastage.com. General admission tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for students. Refreshments will be available; patrons are welcome to bring their own.

This show is sponsored by Sparta Stage Inc. a non-profit 501c3 entity formed to educate and promote ‘performance arts’ in general with an emphasis and prominence placed on supporting the art of magic and prestidigitation.