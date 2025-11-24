Your Guide to a Month of Merriment

New Jersey

Ongoing Events

Skylands Stadium Light Show and Christmas Village: Explore a mile-long drive-through light show, a festive Christmas Village, shopping, photos with Santa, food and drinks, s’mores by the fire pit, a Winter Beer Garden, and carnival rides. Tickets are $29 per carload and must be reserved for a specific date and time at www.skylandsstadium.com/lightshow/. Nov. 28—Jan. 3. Skylands Stadium, 94 Championship Place, Augusta, NJ.

Send Letters to Santa: Children may write a letter to Santa and drop it off at the mailbox outside the Recreation Building. Only one letter per child will be answered. Letters must include the child’s name, age and address. Submissions accepted through Dec. 8. West Milford Recreation Building, 66 Cahill Cross Road, West Milford, NJ. 973-728-2860.

Sox in a Box Drive: Sparta Kiwanis begins its second annual drive collecting new socks to support children and families in need. All donations will be delivered to Benny’s Bodega in Newton for distribution. Collections run through Dec. 13 with boxes located at the Sparta Library, Shepherd of the Hills Church, Sparta Methodist Church, Coldwell Banker Real Estate in Lake Mohawk, Burkes Wine and Liquor in Sparta, and Christ Episcopal Church in Newton.

West Milford Holiday Business Decorating Contest: Local, storefront businesses are invited to decorate exteriors or windows for the holidays. Judges will score displays and the winning business receives a plaque for display the following year.. No entry fee. Photo submissions due by Monday, Dec. 22, at recreation@westmilford.org. Call 973-728-2860 for more info. West Milford Community Services and Recreation, West Milford, NJ.

Saturday, Nov. 15

C. Edward McCracken Festival of Lights: The 34th annual celebration features a community reception with Santa, light refreshments and holiday treats, followed by a festive tree lighting and fireworks display. A private reception will follow for event sponsors. 4:30 p.m. community reception; 5:30 p.m. tree lighting and fireworks. Newton Medical Center, 175 High Street, Newton, NJ.

Saturday, Nov. 22

Annual Holiday Market: Community holiday market featuring local vendors, handmade gifts, holiday treats and photos with Santa. A longtime community favorite drawing more than 1,500 guests for festive shopping and networking. 11:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m. Mountain Creek Resort, Cobblestone Village, 200 Rte 94, Vernon, NJ. Sponsored by Vernon Recreation.

Friday, Nov. 28

Sussex Borough Tree Lighting: The annual tree lighting features a visit from Santa, Christmas carol sing-alongs and snacks and hot chocolate at the Sussex Borough Community Center. 7:00 p.m. Deckertown Commons, Main Street, Sussex, NJ.

Saturday, Nov. 29,

Greater Newton Chamber of Commerce Holiday Parade: The annual holiday parade steps off promptly at 10:00 a.m. Details and sponsorship information are available at greaternewtoncc.com. Downtown Newton, NJ.

Holiday Benefit at Lusscroft: The annual benefit opens three historic buildings—the Manor House, the Christmas Cottage and the Carriage House—for tours. The event features vendors and crafters, food, displays and live music by the Skylands Dulcimer String Band. Admission to the Manor House is $5 per adult. Proceeds support Lusscroft restoration. 10:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m. Lusscroft Farm, 50 Neilson Road, Wantage, NJ.

Tranquillity Farms Holiday Market: A holiday market featuring more than 25 local vendors offering gifts such as candles, woodworking, art and home décor. Shopping is available under the farm’s pavilion and inside the greenhouse. The Snack Shack will serve breakfast items, including holiday ice cream.10:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m. Tranquillity Farms, 47 Decker Pond Road, Newton NJ.

West Milford Woman’s Club Christmas Market: A festive holiday market at the Wallisch Homestead featuring vendor tables, refreshments and photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus from noon to 2:00 p.m. Visitors can also support the Giving Tree for the West Milford community. 10:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m. Wallisch Homestead, 65 Lincoln Avenue, West Milford, NJ.

The Shoppes at Lafayette Christmas Village: Holiday celebration featuring craft vendors, food, shopping, live music, photos with Santa and a tree lighting. 10:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m. The Shoppes at Lafayette, 75 State Route 15, Lafayette, NJ.

2nd Annual Christmas Light Parade: Branchville Hose Company #1 hosts its annual holiday light parade. Lineup begins at 5:00 p.m., and the parade starts at 6:00 p.m. 1 Railroad Ave., Branchville, NJ.

Franklin Borough Christmas Tree Lighting: Annual celebration features live music from the Franklin Band, photos provided by Boy Scout Troop 90, crafts, a hot chocolate bar and a visit from Santa. 5:00 p.m. Franklin Senior Center, 6 Corkhill Road, Franklin, NJ.

Monday, Dec. 1

West Milford Township Annual Tree Lighting: Includes carols and music by the West Milford High School Highlander Marching Band and Concert Choir. Free hot chocolate, and food available for purchase. Activities include ice carving and s’mores by the fire, weather permitting. Children may visit Santa in the council chambers for photos after the ceremony. For information, call 973-728-2860. Festivities begin 6:00 p.m.; tree lighting at 7:00 p.m. West Milford Town Hall, West Milford, NJ.

Tuesday, Dec. 2

Wreath Making Class: Seniors ages 50 and older may create a bird-friendly holiday wreath using natural materials while learning about New Jersey native plants and their role in local landscapes. Cost is $45 per person; limited spots available. Call 973-728-2871 for more information. 6:30–8:00 p.m. West Milford Recreation Center, upstairs, 66 Cahill Cross Road, West Milford, NJ.

Thursday, Dec. 4

Winter Festival: Family-friendly festival featuring free cookies, drinks, photos with Santa, crafts, games, face painting and a live reading of The Night Before Christmas. 5:00–7:00 p.m. Sussex County Community College, Student Center Theater, 1 College Hill Road, Newton, NJ.

Friday, Dec. 5

Newton Tree Lighting: The annual tree lighting takes place on the front lawn of Town Hall. 5:00 p.m. Newton, NJ.

Vernon Tree Lighting: The township’s annual tree lighting features performances by local cheerleaders, Vernon Girl Scout Troop 98849 and an appearance by Santa. 6:30–8:00 p.m. 537 County Route 515, Vernon, NJ.

Wantage Tree Lighting: Holiday celebration features caroling by the High Point Regional High School Chamber Singers, crafts, hot cocoa, and photos with Santa. Guests can also support the Sussex-Wantage PTO book fair during the event. Festivities begin at 7:00 p.m. Wantage Elementary School, 815 Route 23, Wantage, NJ.

Saturday, Dec. 6

Breakfast with Santa, Christmas Cookies Sale & Creche Festival: Enjoy breakfast with Santa, children’s crafts and a display of nativities. Breakfast includes pancakes, sausage and hot chocolate, coffee or tea. Homemade cookies and handcrafted holiday items for sale. Breakfast tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children under 12, and children under 3 eat free. 9:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m. First Presbyterian Church of Newton, 54 High St., Newton, NJ. 973-383-4420.

Jefferson Township Christmas in the Village: Annual celebration with music, performances, children’s activities, arts and crafts vendors, a Gingerbread House Wonderland, and gifts. Food and refreshments available. Christmas tree sales at American Legion Post 423. Admission is free, with shuttle service to Village locations. 10:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m. Jefferson Township Museum, Milton United Methodist Church, Lake Vision Church and Jefferson Township Fire Co. No. 1, Oak Ridge, NJ.

Holiday Decorations from Natural Materials: Workshop to create holiday ornaments using natural materials and provided supplies like glitter, glue, string and wire. Includes a short nature walk to gather materials such as acorns, pinecones, sticks and leaves. After crafting, participants enjoy a campfire and watch the tree lighting at dusk. Open to all ages; children must be accompanied by an adult. Registration required for ages 3 and up; info@friendsofnjsoc.org. Cost is $10–$35. 2:00–5:00 p.m. NJ School of Conservation, 1 Wapalanne Road, Sandyston, NJ.

Christmas Festival of Lights: Second annual Christmas tree lighting featuring caroling, a live Nativity, and a visit from Mr. and Mrs. Claus. Children may meet Santa and deliver their letters to Santa’s mailbox. Families can enjoy crafts, games, and refreshments. Free to attend. Hats and gloves are being collected for donation. 5 p.m. Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 246 Woodport Road, Sparta, NJ.

Crystal Springs Holiday Spectacular: Festive show featuring live music, food, and a buffet with beer, wine and holiday beverages. Pricing excludes tax and administrative charge. First seating held 3:30–5:00 p.m. at $55/ticket. Second seating held 6:00–8:00 p.m. (show 6:30 p.m.) at $110. Shuttle available for Grand Cascades Lodge guests. The Canyon at Minerals Hotel, 3 Wild Turkey Way, Hamburg, NJ.

Sunday, Dec. 7

Jefferson Winter Stroll: Holiday stroll through Candy Cane Lane featuring adoptable pets, Santa, local vendors, food trucks, hot cocoa, holiday characters and events in the amphitheater and movie theater.2:00–8:00 p.m. Camp Jefferson, 81 Weldon Road, Jefferson, NJ.

Monday, Dec. 8

Letters to Santa Workshop: Children ages 4–12 can write letters to Santa while enjoying holiday music. Letters may be placed in Santa’s mailbox for delivery to the North Pole. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Limited spots available. Cost is $5 per child. 6:00–7:00 p.m. West Milford Recreation Center, 66 Cahill Cross Road, West Milford, NJ. 973-728-2860.

Friday, Dec. 12

West Milford High School Band and Choir Holiday Concert: Holiday performance by the West Milford High School Band and Choir, with pizza and soft drinks served after the concert. Open to adults ages 55 and older. Free admission; pre-registration required. Seating is limited. 10:30 a.m. West Milford Recreation Center, 66 Cahill Cross Road, West Milford, NJ. 973-728-2871.

Saturday, Dec. 13

Wreaths Across America: Ceremony begins at 10 a.m. Glenwood Cemetery, 926 County Road 517, Glenwood, NJ.

Brunch with Santa: Holiday brunch event featuring a visit from Santa. 10:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m. Sam’s Bar & Grill, 15 Greenwood Lake Turnpike, Ringwood, NJ.

Winter Wonderland Holiday Bazaar and Adoption Event: A seasonal market featuring vendors, holiday gifts and crafts, food, family activities, pet adoptions, a tricky tray and photos with Santa. Dogs are welcome. Admission is $5 per person or $10 per family of up to five. 10:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m. Sussex County Fairgrounds, 37 Plains Road, Augusta, NJ.

St. Thomas of Aquin Annual Cookie Bake Sale: Annual sale featuring a wide variety of homemade cookies, including gluten-free options, chrusciki, decorated sugar cookies, breads and nuts. Gloves are provided and must be worn. Cash and checks only. For more information, call 973-827-0360. Snow date Dec. 20. 10:00 a.m.–Noon. St. Thomas of Aquin Church Hall, 53 Kennedy Avenue, Ogdensburg, NJ.

Sunday, Dec. 14

Breakfast with Santa: A buffet breakfast with children’s crafts, goody bags and photo opportunities with Santa. A $10 donation is suggested; children under 12 are free. 10:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m. American Legion Post 289, 177 Lincoln Avenue, West Milford, NJ.

Monday, Dec. 15

Vernon Menorah Lighting: Community Hanukkah ceremony at 7 p.m. Vernon Firehouse, County Rd 515, Vernon Township, NJ.