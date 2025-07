The Sussex County Miners will host a Casino Night fundraiser benefiting Benny’s Bodega at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 10 at Skylands Stadium, 94 Championship Place, Augusta.

Benny’s Bodega is a nonprofit organization that helps the working poor obtain food and household items.

The Miners game against the Down East Bird Dawgs starts at 7:05 p.m.

Each casino ticket includes $150 in casino cash. Casino cash also may be purchased at the stadium.