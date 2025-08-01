Donations sought for school supplies

Project Self-Sufficiency is seeking donations of new school supplies for distribution to more than 500 children and teens this month.

Organizers are suggesting that donors sponsor a backpack for students in need; a $25 donation will purchase and fill a small backpack with the key supplies needed for elementary school students while a $50 donation will purchase and fill a large backpack with key supplies for middle and high school students.

Monetary donations, which allow the agency to purchase supplies in bulk, may be made online at projectselfsufficiency.org/school-supplies

For those who prefer to shop, a wish list of items has been prepared, including new backpacks, crayons, pencils, erasers, glue sticks, scissors, pens, spiral notebooks and loose-leaf paper.

Backpacks in solid and neutral colors are preferred.

Backpacks and supplies will be distributed to more than 500 students at a festive Back to School Fair in August and at other events throughout the school year.

Those who need backpacks and school supplies are invited to call Project Self-Sufficiency at 973-940-3500 to be put on the distribution list.

For information about donating school supplies or to any of the programs and services available at Project Self-Sufficiency, go online to projectselfsufficiency.org