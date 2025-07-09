Flower show to feature ‘Birds & Blooms’

“Birds & Blooms” is the theme of the 2025 Flower Show and Competition at the New Jersey State Fair-Sussex County Farm and Horse Show.

There are separate sections for amateurs and professionals, with two divisions for each: horticultural and artistic.

Professionals are those working in the floral industry.

Entry forms are available online at newjerseystatefair.org (click on “be part of the fair,” then click on “be an exhibitor” and scroll to Flower Show forms) or at the fair office in Augusta.

All entries must be preregistered with a completed entry form and paid entry fee no later than July 25.

No materials on the invasive species list may be used. The list is online at dep.nj.gov/invasive-species/plants/

For information, send email to Karen Opilla at wlllobrkfarm@ptd.net