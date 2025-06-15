Golf outing Monday benefits veterans

A 9-hole golf outing hosted by Project Help will be Monday, June 16 at Great Gorge Golf Club in Vernon.

Project Help is a nonprofit organization that aids veterans.

Registration begins at noon with a modified shotgun start at 1:30 p.m. At 4:30 p.m., there will be a silent auction, barbecue, beer and awards presentation.

The fee for individuals is $125 and $500 for a foursome. For the BBQ and silent auction only, tickets are $50.

Register online at events.golfstatus.com/event/2025-9-hole-tee-up-for-vets

For information, send email to Sandy@ProjectHelp.us